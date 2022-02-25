Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.67 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Shares of UBER opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $61.50.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

