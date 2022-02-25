Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after acquiring an additional 352,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,248.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,751,000 after acquiring an additional 343,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $68,144,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $215.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.91 and a 200-day moving average of $226.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of -716.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

