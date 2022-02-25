Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $225,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $3,513,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 497,782 shares of company stock valued at $71,261,034. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average of $134.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on U shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.45.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

