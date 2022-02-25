Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $3.66 Million in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCB. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $367,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $447,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,326,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $8,350,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $59.51 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.64.

