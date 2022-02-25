Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $3.66 Million in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCB. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $367,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $447,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,326,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $8,350,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $59.51 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.64.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.