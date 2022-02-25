Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 1,403 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cigna were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Cigna by 187.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after buying an additional 2,178,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cigna by 156.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.35.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $224.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.42 and a 200-day moving average of $216.73. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

