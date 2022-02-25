Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Unilever were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,904,000 after purchasing an additional 852,348 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at about $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 531.8% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 502,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 362,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Unilever by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after purchasing an additional 319,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $49.06 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

