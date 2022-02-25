Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 12,959 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,959 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $64.80 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $107.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

