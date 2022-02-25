Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,374 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $107.46.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.