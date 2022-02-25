CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) will announce $32.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. CEVA reported sales of $25.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $144.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $144.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $164.45 million, with estimates ranging from $161.46 million to $166.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Shares of CEVA opened at $40.60 on Friday. CEVA has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $71.75. The company has a market cap of $932.74 million, a PE ratio of 4,060.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average of $43.24.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 452.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,467 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 202,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 123,506 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in CEVA by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 137,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 118,385 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,321,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,190,000 after buying an additional 109,999 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

