CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) will report sales of $32.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the highest is $33.00 million. CEVA reported sales of $25.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $144.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $144.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $164.45 million, with estimates ranging from $161.46 million to $166.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,190,000 after buying an additional 109,999 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 155,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4,060.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. CEVA has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $71.75.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

