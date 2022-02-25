CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) CFO Christopher D. Bohn Sells 110,740 Shares

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $8,789,433.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,676,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average is $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $79.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Barclays upped their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CF Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

