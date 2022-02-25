CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,586 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,499,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,330,000 after purchasing an additional 869,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,425,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,791,000 after purchasing an additional 777,064 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $148.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 85.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

