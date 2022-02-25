CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,630,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $128.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.98. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 85.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

