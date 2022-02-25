CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPIP. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 454.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,207 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,280 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 164.4% in the third quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 881,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,415,000 after purchasing an additional 548,071 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2,994.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 381,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 369,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 67.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 824,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 332,568 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $30.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14.
