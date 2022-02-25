CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,672 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $378.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

