CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 9,010 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 18.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $175.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.06 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.54.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

