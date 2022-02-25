CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 411,000.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $285,000.

BATS:MEAR opened at $49.86 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10.

