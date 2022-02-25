CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

