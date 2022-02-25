CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 69,747 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $143.24 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $138.61 and a one year high of $196.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

