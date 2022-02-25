CHADS VC (CHADS) Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $156.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00035004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00108301 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,398,066 coins and its circulating supply is 46,206,902 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.