CHADS VC (CHADS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $166.00

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, CHADS VC has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $166.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00036939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00110551 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,398,066 coins and its circulating supply is 46,206,902 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

