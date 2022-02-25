ChainX (PCX) Market Cap Hits $15.27 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. ChainX has a market capitalization of $15.27 million and $1.21 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChainX has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00003112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.40 or 0.06867053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,295.49 or 0.99265696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00047993 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,391,475 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

