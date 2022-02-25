Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Trading Down 3.9%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 56,408 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 31,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94.
About Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Champion Iron (CHPRF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.