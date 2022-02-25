Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 724.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,316 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,472,000 after acquiring an additional 244,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968,018 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,304,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,951,000 after acquiring an additional 537,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,310,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,638 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup raised Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

CHNG opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

