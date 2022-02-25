Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $122.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Chart Industries has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

