ChartEx Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $105,393.00 and approximately $1,300.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 33% against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00042318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.79 or 0.06897264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,732.62 or 1.00101319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00047916 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

