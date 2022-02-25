ChatCoin Price Down 17.4% This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $737,771.12 and approximately $16,774.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,067.93 or 0.99930516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00068610 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00023381 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002177 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00015896 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.83 or 0.00306511 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

