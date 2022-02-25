Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,720. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $667.63 million, a P/E ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,892,000 after purchasing an additional 206,665 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLDT. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

