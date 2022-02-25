Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.
Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,720. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $667.63 million, a P/E ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,892,000 after purchasing an additional 206,665 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chatham Lodging Trust (Get Rating)
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.