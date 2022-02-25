Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,085 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after acquiring an additional 298,230 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,355 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,835,000 after acquiring an additional 252,213 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,675,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $138.45. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

