Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 935,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,315 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.13% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CKPT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CKPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ CKPT opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 37,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $93,028.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.