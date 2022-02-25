Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,763 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of Chegg worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $100.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

In other news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

