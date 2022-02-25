Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,132 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.