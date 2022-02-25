Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $51.80, with a volume of 396186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.80.

The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,197 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,814 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,185,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.