Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.80

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.80 and last traded at $73.80, with a volume of 25092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($42.54) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,963,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $42,124,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $12,521,000.

About Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

