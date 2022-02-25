Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $286.55

Shares of Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 286.55 ($3.90) and traded as high as GBX 292.24 ($3.97). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 284 ($3.86), with a volume of 167,388 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 49.35 and a quick ratio of 47.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 284.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 286.55. The firm has a market cap of £426.41 million and a P/E ratio of 9.40.

About Chesnara (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

