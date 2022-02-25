Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 661,365 shares of company stock worth $87,600,457. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.53. The stock had a trading volume of 300,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,358,917. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $139.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

