Chia Network Price Reaches $85.93 on Major Exchanges (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.55 or 0.07088362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,643.13 or 0.99911020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00048393 BTC.

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

