China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Shares Up 21.2%

Shares of China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT – Get Rating) shot up 21.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 153,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 457% from the average session volume of 27,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDBT)

China Dasheng Biotechnology Co engages in the development, manufacture and sale of bacteria based products, which are used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation. It operates through the following business segments: Agriculture Related Additives for Livestock Feed and Crop Cultivation. The company was founded on January 12, 2007 and is headquartered in Lanzhou, China.

