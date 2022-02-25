China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.
China Railway Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRWOF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Railway Group (CRWOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.