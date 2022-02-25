China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.

China Railway Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRWOF)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

