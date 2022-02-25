Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.44

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.44 and traded as low as $12.50. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 311 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in holding the stock of the Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. and of other subsidiaries it may acquire or establish. Chino Commercial Bank was founded on December 8, 1999, while Chino Commercial Bancorp was incorporated on March 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

