ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $33.50

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.50, but opened at $36.77. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

