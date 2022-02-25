Chistopher Wellborn Purchases 10,000 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.97. 27,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,525. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.02 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.27 and its 200 day moving average is $177.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.52.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mohawk Industries (Get Rating)
Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.
