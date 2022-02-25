Chistopher Wellborn Purchases 10,000 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.97. 27,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,525. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.02 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.27 and its 200 day moving average is $177.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MHK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.