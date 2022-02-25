Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2375 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Choice Hotels International has decreased its dividend by 47.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Choice Hotels International has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of CHH traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,856. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.32. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHH. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

