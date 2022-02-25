Chronologic Price Hits $0.15 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges. Chronologic has a total market cap of $183,699.62 and $51.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,428,133 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,253 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

