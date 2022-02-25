Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $27,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 282.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 230.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,005 shares of company stock worth $5,473,765. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $199.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.39. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.07 and a 1 year high of $211.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

