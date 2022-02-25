Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $218.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $41,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

