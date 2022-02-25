CIBC Boosts Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$10.75 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.75 price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a report on Friday, December 17th.

SGR.UN stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$15.49. 125,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,259. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$733.75 million and a PE ratio of 8.40. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.57 and a 1 year high of C$15.61.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

