CIBC Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$79.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Stantec and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.77.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down C$2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$63.90. 303,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$68.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.79. The firm has a market cap of C$7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$48.83 and a 1 year high of C$73.10.

In other Stantec news, Director Theresa Jang bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$69.42 per share, with a total value of C$34,708.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$989,039.17. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total transaction of C$467,846.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,875,819.51. Insiders sold a total of 45,818 shares of company stock worth $3,230,328 over the last ninety days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

