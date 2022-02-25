CIBC Cuts Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$42.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.08% from the company’s current price.

JWEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.86.

TSE JWEL traded up C$0.31 on Friday, reaching C$33.05. The company had a trading volume of 123,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,121. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$32.70 and a 1 year high of C$41.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

