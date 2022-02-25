CIBC Lowers Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$44.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EIF. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Friday, December 17th. upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.90.

TSE:EIF traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$41.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,848. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$37.24 and a 1 year high of C$47.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40.

In related news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

